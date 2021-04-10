Oklahoma City's Darius Bazley upgraded to probable ahead of matchup with 76ers

Amidst a five-game losing streak, a depleted OKC roster will get some much needed help on Saturday as forward Darius Bazley has been upgraded to probable

The reinforcements are coming.

Amidst a skid in which most of Oklahoma City’s budding stars have been sidelined due to injury, Darius Bazley has been upgraded to probable to return versus the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday.

Bazley has been sidelined with the bruised left shoulder for over a month now, playing his last game on March 4.

Before his injury, Bazley averaged 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in 36 games this season.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Aleksej Pokusevski has come into his own at the power forward position in Bazley’s absence. It will certainly be an interesting dynamic with both stretch-bigs on the floor.

Isaiah Roby, Josh Hall and Luguentz Dort are all still listed on the injury report in concussion protocol. Mike Muscala is out due to an ankle injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out due to platter facitis, and Al Horford has been shut down for the rest of the season.

Bazley will join the Thunder in one of the worst stretches in franchise history. According to ESPN, they’ve been outscored by 29.4 points per game over this stretch: the worst differential in a five-game span by any team since the 1993-94 season.

Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference with a 35-16 record.