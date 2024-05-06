Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Appears on Injury Report Against OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder will soon host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their second round series.
After the Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans to waltz into Round 2 for the first time since 2016, they turn in a clean bill of health heading into the next round.
Though, their counterparts can’t say the same.
As the Dallas Mavericks knocked off the L.A. Clippers in six games, that decisive contest featured versatile big man Maxi Kleber suffering a shoulder sprain.
This ailment is poised to sideline Kleber for at least the second round - if not the entire Mavericks postseason run.
That was troublesome news for Dallas, who were already limping against the Clippers.
Superstar Luka Doncic is already dealing with a knee sprain that doesn’t appear to be getting better.
Doncic himself has mentioned that this injury will linger, being something he has to fight through not heal from.
The Dallas Mavericks conducted practice on Monday before heading to Oklahoma City for Game 1 of their second-round matchup with the Thunder where head coach Jason Kidd offered an injury update.
Doncic will be tabbed as Probable with his knee injury, while Kleber of course is listed as out with a shoulder sprain.
However, it was not all bad news for the Mavericks, who will see their streaky shooter Tim Hardaway Jr. return to the fold after missing the majority of the team's first-round series with an ankle sprain.
Hardaway Jr. spent the weekend on the practice court after missing the last four games of the Clippers series.
On the other hand, the OKC Thunder come into this series fully healthy with over a week off between their closeout Game 4 and Game 1 of this series.
