Quick Turnarounds In Second Round Series Benefits OKC Thunder Over Dallas Mavericks
As the NBA announced the Round 2 schedule, something that immediately caught attention was the lack of rest between games. While the Thunder have a week off between their First Round Series end and Game 1 - and the Mavericks see three days off before the start of the series, things will move quick in the Western Conference Semi Finals.
The two foes will meet every other day for the first five contests, only seeing consecutive off days between Game 5 and 6 with just a day break before a potential Game 7.
This series will have a more normal cadence do it than the Thunder's herky-jerky first-round series against the Pelicans which had more off days than games en route to a sweep.
Mark Daigneault was asked if the lack of time between games benefits the a younger Oklahoma City squad following practice on Sunday.
"We have no benefit or disadvantage relative to our opponent, our opponent plays every other night too. The schedule comes out we will play the schedule. Our opponent plays every other night too," the Thunder bench boss said playing coy with the idea of advantages.
Though, from the outside looking in the lack of days off seem to heavily lean in the Thunder's direction.
Not only are the Mavericks dealing with injuries - especially to star Luka Doncic who nurses a knee injury he will have to gut through on short rest throughout the series - but the inexperience of a tight playoff series is mitigated by regular season rhythms.
Oftentimes when young teams pull off upsets, the takeaway is "They didn't know any better" playing without fear under the bright lights.
After sweeping their first-round series, the Thunder will soon be hit in the mouth with a more competitive series poised to at minimum last six games. With no time to stew on the results, it can help a young squad rely on their 0-0 mindset and get back on track after losses.
With the pace of this series, it will be over in a blink even if it goes the distance. That leaves little time to worry, overthink or consume the outside noise. A perfect recipe for an inexperienced squad to nip a battle-tested foe.
