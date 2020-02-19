Russell Westbrook on why Players Leave for Other Teams

In a recent GQ interview, James Harden and Russell Westbrook both agree the Thunder would have won a championship if Harden had not been traded to the Rockets. While those quotes are getting the low hanging fruit headlines, something Westbrook says about the multitude of reasons players leave a team is more eye-raising, especially when you consider how his and Kevin Durant's relationship fell apart.

What does a player owe to a city?Westbrook: Oh, I don't think he owes nothing. I think that as a player and as an athlete, obviously, you go there, you lay it all on the line for your teammates, staff, organization, the fans, and that's it. There may be many reasons behind [a player leaving] whether it's for his family—for his well-being, mentally. I think a lot of people don't think about that. A bunch of things go into the determining factor that's way more important in life than you just hooping. You know what I'm saying? You're only going to hoop for a short period of time in your life, and after that, you gotta be able to be safe. You gotta be able to have a family, something to fall back on.

Cupcake, snake, coward are just a few of the names Durant has been called since leaving Oklahoma City. In his latest explanation for going to Golden State, Durant blames having a lack of three-point shooters for being his main reason for jetting. Who knows what the truth is behind Durant's departure, heck, Durant may not know himself.

What can be taken from Westbrook's comments is that maybe he understands Durant had to do what's best for him. He (and we) did not agree with Durant in 2016, and for us, it will always be painful. You also get the sense that Durant has some unresolved issues as well when it comes to what went down that Summer.

What people aren't talking about in that same GQ interview is Harden says he felt after 12 years Westbrook needed a change. We don't blame Russell for going to Houston, Sam Presti was forced to rebuild, and who knows how many chances Westbrook will get at ring being north of 30.

While we may never forgive Durant for joining the 70 win Warriors, Westbrook would be acting like a hypocrite if there wasn't a little sympathy on his part.

