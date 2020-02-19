InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Russell Westbrook on why Players Leave for Other Teams

Erik Gee

In a recent GQ interview, James Harden and Russell Westbrook both agree the Thunder would have won a championship if Harden had not been traded to the Rockets. While those quotes are getting the low hanging fruit headlines, something Westbrook says about the multitude of reasons players leave a team is more eye-raising, especially when you consider how his and Kevin Durant's relationship fell apart. 

What does a player owe to a city?Westbrook: Oh, I don't think he owes nothing. I think that as a player and as an athlete, obviously, you go there, you lay it all on the line for your teammates, staff, organization, the fans, and that's it. There may be many reasons behind [a player leaving] whether it's for his family—for his well-being, mentally. I think a lot of people don't think about that. A bunch of things go into the determining factor that's way more important in life than you just hooping. You know what I'm saying? You're only going to hoop for a short period of time in your life, and after that, you gotta be able to be safe. You gotta be able to have a family, something to fall back on. 

Cupcake, snake, coward are just a few of the names Durant has been called since leaving Oklahoma City. In his latest explanation for going to Golden State, Durant blames having a lack of three-point shooters for being his main reason for jetting. Who knows what the truth is behind Durant's departure, heck, Durant may not know himself. 

What can be taken from Westbrook's comments is that maybe he understands  Durant had to do what's best for him. He (and we) did not agree with Durant in 2016, and for us, it will always be painful. You also get the sense that Durant has some unresolved issues as well when it comes to what went down that Summer. 

What people aren't talking about in that same GQ interview is Harden says he felt after 12 years Westbrook needed a change. We don't blame Russell for going to Houston, Sam Presti was forced to rebuild, and who knows how many chances Westbrook will get at ring being north of 30. 

While we may never forgive Durant for joining the 70 win Warriors, Westbrook would be acting like a hypocrite if there wasn't a little sympathy on his part. 

Thunder/Nuggets Friday night at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and ESPN.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Billy Donovan Deserves an Extension, now

Billy Donovan is in the last year of his deal, how soon before Sam Presti decides his future?

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Shines in All-Star Game

Chris Paul made the most of his weekend in Chicago scoring 23 points and being on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul: "It's Been Refreshing Being In Oklahoma"

Thunder Guard Chris Paul sat down with Maria Taylor before Sunday's All-Star Game here are some of the highlights.

Erik Gee

Health Makes A Huge Difference in Chris Paul's Resurgence

Chris Paul is just four games shy of playing his total from the last two seasons

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Highlights a big Saturday for the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was knocked out in the first round of the Skills Challenge, but this was still a big Saturday for Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 16 as the World Team Falls to Team USA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 16 points in 24 minutes, but the World team came up short vs. Team USA 151-131.

Erik Gee

Not Time to Panic, but the Thunder Have Work to do

The Thunder went 2-2 in their last home stand. Right now it's time to regroup and figure out how to fill Darius Bazley's spot over the next six weeks.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari Leads the Thunder to 123-118 win in the Big Easy

Danilo Gallinari scores 29 in the Thunder's 123-118 win over the Pelicans.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pelicans Primer and Game Thread

The Thunder look to stop Zion Williamson and the Pelicans before heading into the All-Star Break.

Erik Gee

Thunder Can't Overcome a Tough Shooting First Quarter

The Thunder went 5 of 21 from the floor in the first quarter and spent Wednesday trying to catch up to the Spurs.

Erik Gee