Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's SHAI 001 'BUTTER' Shoes Sell Out in Minutes
The demand was high when OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature shoe, SHAI 001 'BUTTER,' hit the virtual shelves at 9 a.m. CST on Thursday, Sept. 4. Within 30 minutes, the quantity on Converse's website was sold out completely.
Countless fans waited in queues, but very few were the lucky ones to be let into the golden gates. After just a few minutes of waiting, the unlucky ones were met with an unfortunate message.
"The Launch Just Ended... Quantities were limited and were just sold out."
It's unclear how many pairs went to diehard fans, as there are already countless resale scalpers selling the shoes on eBay for over three times above market value. It is already that confirmed more releases will come soon.
"More 2 come" is on the homepage of the Converse website.
High demand for his debut signature shoe release is just another sign that Gilgeous-Alexander's popularity has grown sky high. Following an MVP, a third-straight All-NBA First Team, a Championship, a Finals MVP and a supermax contract extension, no player in the NBA has had a better year than SGA.
Gilgeous-Alexander has also appeared in various sections of popular culture, such as Drake's 'NOKIA' music video and a Jurassic World advertisement.
Oklahoma City has yet another player of premier superstar status, a city blessed with constant basketball success.
Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block per game. He shot 51.9% from the floor, 37.5% from deep, 89.8% from the free throw line and had a 63.7% true shooting percentage.
He won the scoring title for the first time in his career and became the first player in NBA history to win three separate MVPs in the same season, with the regular season, Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals honors. He became the first player to win both regular and Finals MVP in the same year since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000.
The SHAI 001 promotion run throughout the playoffs was incredibly intelligent. Converse's team released each colorway after big moments throughout the Thunder's playoff run; obviously, the championship helped their case tremendously.
Most of the shoe colorways have names associated with people important in the superstar's life, putting more meaning into the constant hype.
SGA appeared on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, Thursday night to discuss the release of the SHAI 001 'BUTTER' shoes.
The lightning-quick sell-out of Shai 001 'Butter' shows that Gilgeous-Alexander's popularity is here to stay. It truly establishes him as one of the faces of the Association.