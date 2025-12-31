Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers to cap off a year for the ages in OKC. They hit some road bumps recently, including two straight losses to the Spurs, but have bounced back with double-digit victories against Philadelphia and Atlanta.
The Blazers have also won their last two games following a three-game skid of their own.
Portland took down the Thunder in early November, but Oklahoma City won the last two meetings by 27 and 8.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +15.5 (-108)
- Thunder -15.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +800
- Thunder: -1350
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSN OK
- Trail Blazers record: 14-19
- Thunder record: 28-5
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jerami Grant – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Kris Murray – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Brooks Barnhizer – out
- Osumane Dieng – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
Deni Avdija has been dishing out the dimes with regularity in the past few weeks for the Trail Blazers.
He’s had at least eight assists – let alone seven – in each of his last six games, including three double-digit performances. He now has 7+ assists in 13 of his last 15 games and 15 of his last 19 overall.
Avdija has hit this mark in two of the three meetings against the Thunder in a true boom or bust situation. He had nine, one, and 10 in the three matchups thus far.
I’ll back Avdija to keep racking up the helpers on New Year’s Eve.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Trail Blazers have already proven to be a tough out for the Thunder. However, their win and eight-point loss were both in Portland, and the 122-95 decision was in Oklahoma City with the home team covering as -16.5 favorites.
The Thunder are big home favorites once again, and they haven’t had an issue covering lines like these. They’re 7-1 against the spread when the line is between -13.5 and -16.5, which is impressive since they’re just 17-16 ATS as favorites overall.
I’ll take the Thunder to get another blowout home victory over Portland.
Pick: Thunder -15.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
