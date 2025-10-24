Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Looked Wiped After Second Double-OT Game to Start Season
In 2024-25, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the NBA's Most Valuable Player. In 2026, he may be its Most Exhausted Player.
When Oklahoma City won a 125–124 double-overtime thriller over the Rockets in professional basketball's return to NBC Tuesday, many dismissed it as a cute one-off. Little did fans know that the Thunder were here for both a good time and a long time.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City won a 141–135 double-overtime decision against the Pacers, becoming the first team ever to play two straight double-overtime games to begin the regular season. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—currently averaging 46 minutes per game this season—paced the Thunder with a career-high 55 points, and looked absolutely gassed while doing so.
The 27-year-old and his still-young running mates will hopefully be able to draw from a well of youthful injury to play the Hawks, who loom in just 48 hours.
The record for most minutes per game in an NBA season is famously 48.5, set by Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain during his record-setting 1962 campaign; if that number looks askew, it's because Philadelphia played a triple-overtime game, a double-overtime game, and five single-overtime games that year.
That's to say: Gilgeous-Alexander has his work cut out for him.