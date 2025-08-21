Spurs Rookie References James Harden's Situation in OKC
The NBA has its fair share of hypotheticals throughout the league's history. Whether it be injury-related or about a team that didn't quite work out the way it should've, the Oklahoma City Thunder has endured plenty during its relatively short time as a franchise.
James Harden's time with the franchise is likely the first one that comes to everyone's mind. The guard went on to become one of the greatest scorers of all time, blossoming with the Houston Rockets and going on to win an MVP award. With the Thunder, he was used as a shell of what he'd ultimately become.
Oklahoma City had Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook already dominating the majority of offensive possessions — and rightfully so. To give Harden the right time to use his skillset, he was used as a sixth man off the bench. However, it didn't maximize what he could do as a player enough, and once he was let go for good, it was too late to ever have him back in the city again.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper, might be entering a similar situation. The San Antonio Spurs already have De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle taking up the starting backcourt, so Harper could be coming off the bench in his rookie campaign.
However, Harper doesn't seem to be too worried about the situation. The two guys ahead of him are already proven, and coming off the bench initially can help him get comfortable with adjusting to the NBA game. If it worked out for Harden, why couldn't it do the same for him?
“James Harden was with the Thunder and came off the bench for 3-4 years waiting for his turn, so everyone gotta wait for their turn," Harper said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, hosted by former Thunder Carmelo Anthony.
San Antonio obviously wouldn't want their pick of Harper to turn into Harden's situation with Oklahoma City, but if the rookie is open to it, it might be the best option for the team as of right now. The Harden comparison is less of a hit on how the Spurs could handle it, but more on how the Thunder couldn't many years ago.
Enough time has passed to where Harden's departure doesn't matter as much to the Thunder anymore. It finally got its first championship — nothing in the past can change that.