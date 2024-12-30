Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's 24-Point Routing over Memphis
The Oklahoma City Thunder was able to hand the Memphis Grizzlies its 11th loss on the season on Sunday night while also establishing its 11th consecutive victory during what's been a highly impressive run for Oklahoma City.
Defeating the likes of the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and now the no. 2 team in the West in the Grizzlies, the Thunder are appearing to be the supreme team to topple in the conference.
With Cason Wallace and Lu Dort returning from day-to-day hindrances, the Thunder was able to claim its 26th win on the season to add to its 13-2 record at home. A 35-point outing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, causing a plethora of turnovers and having an overall efficient shooting night from the floor saw Oklahoma City take this one home.
Let's dive into a few of these topics a bit deeper in this game's three takeaways:
Take, Take and Take
It's been spoken on several times. Oklahoma City's ability to limit its own turnovers while causing a great amount of offensive chaos on the opposition has been a massive reason for this season's success.
On Sunday night, the turnover disparity was 11 in favor of the Thunder, as Memphis committed 21 turnovers on the night to give Oklahoma City 33 points off those mistakes in return. The turnovers were spread out on the Grizzlies roster, all between their starting five all the way down to four players deep into the bench.
It's been a theme, and the Thunder will not let up in this category. It's paying great dividends.
OKC Shares the Love
Oklahoma City was sharing the rock beautifully versus Memphis.
From eight assists by Jalen Williams to seven from Gilgeous-Alexander and six from Isaiah Hartenstein, while several players had logged their own deep into the Thunder bench, the team smashed its season average of 25.8 assists on Sunday.
With 35 assists in total, Oklahoma City was able to find shots to capitalize on which led to a 50.5% shooting night from the floor, also making 12-of-12 from its opportunites at the free throw stripe.
Thunder Holds a Block Party
Against a Memphis team whose ability to rack up blocks is well known due to defensive stalwart Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City won the block battle in its 24-point win.
With four swats from Gilgeous-Alexander, three from Hartenstein and one from Williams and Dillon Jones, the Thunder captured nine blocks to Memphis' four. This effort helped the Oklahoma City defense limit Memphis to just 38.1% shooting on the night. On top of that, the Grizzlies could not get it going from outside either, making only 14 of its 51 tries on the night.
Despite Ja Morant not competing in this one, the Thunder still took home a massive victory over the second-seeded Grizzlies.
Oklahoma City will next look to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. on Tuesday inside Paycom Center.
