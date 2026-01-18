Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA London Game

For the second time in as many games, the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will face off – this time in London!

Orlando picked up a come-from-behind win on Thursday against Memphis in Berlin, and it’ll look to win a third game in a row as they’ve risen to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Franz Wagner returned to action for Orlando on Thursday, putting up 18 points (on 6-of-16 shooting), nine rebounds and two assists, hitting three of his four shots from beyond the arc. He’s expected to play again on Sunday, but the Magic are without Jalen Suggs (knee) in this matchup.

On the Memphis side, Ja Morant (probable) is expected to return from a six-game absence, which would be a major boost for the Grizzlies on offense. Memphis is still a 3.5-point underdog in this neutral site matchup, but it didn’t have Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and others in Thursday’s loss.

The Grizzlies are struggling as of late, losing seven of their last 10 games, and they’re just 3-20 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season. Can they flip that script in London?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this international matchup on Sunday.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Magic -3.5 (-115)

Grizzlies +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Magic: -170

Grizzlies: +142

Total

230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Magic vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: The O2

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Magic record: 23-18

Grizzlies record: 17-23

Magic vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Jalen Suggs – out

Jett Howard – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant – probable

Santi Aldama – questionable

Zach Edey – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Ty Jerome – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Magic vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-108)

In his first game back from injury, Wagner played nearly 27 minutes and took 16 shots, finishing with 18 points, nine boards and two assists (29 PRA).

Overall, the star forward is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and he should continue to see his minutes grow as he works his way back into the lineup. The Magic forward has cleared this line in the last 16 games that he’s completed (he failed to do so on Dec. 7 when he left early with an injury), making him a very intriguing prop pick this afternoon.

Memphis ranks just 16th in opponent points, 14th in opponent assists and 20th in opponent rebounds per game this season. I’m buying Wagner to clear this discounted prop, even if he plays limited minutes again on Sunday.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Morant may be back for the Grizzlies, but I cannot back them against an over .500 team at this point in the season.

Memphis has just three wins against teams that are .500 or better, and it blew an early lead to Orlandon on Thursday, falling to cover as a 4.5-point underdog. As an underdog this season, the Grizzlies are an NBA-worst 8-17 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Magic are starting to play better as of late, winning six of their last 10 games, and the return of Wagner is a massive boost for them offensively. Orlando is 15-10 when Wagner plays this season, but it is just 8-8 without the star forward.

Over their last 10 games, the Magic rank just 16th in the NBA in net rating, but they’re still ahead of Memphis (20th) during that stretch.

The Grizzlies have a -1.5 net rating overall this season, and they’ve been a much worse team when Edey is out of the lineup. On top of that, Memphis is just 6-12 in the 18 games that Morant has played in this season.

I’ll lay the juice with the Magic to simply win this game outright to sweep this international series.

Pick: Magic Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)

