Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's Sunday Night Loss to the Golden State Warriors
Oklahoma City's Sunday night took a turn for the worst versus the Golden State Warriors.
Outside of going down by as much as 28 points on its home floor, the Thunder suffered a massive blow with the loss of Chet Holmgren to injury early in the game, leaving Holmgren's position blank and forcing guys to step up in the rebounding column.
With the loss of Holmgren and a tough shooting night from Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, it was a recipe for disaster from the start. The Thunder will continue its road trip against the LA Clippers on Monday night.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's 127-116 loss to the Warriors:
Holmgren Sidelined for Coming Months
A scare for Oklahoma City fans happened very early into the game on Sunday night. Holmgren slammed down onto the hardwood after contesting an Andrew Wiggins drive, landing directly on his right hip to cause a pelvic fracture to the 7-foot-1 center. This is such a drastic injury, as now without both Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder is left without a true center who can bang down low.
It''ll be a difficult road to travel, but Oklahoma City has done it before. Holmgren is expected to be out for multiple months, but recovery could take longer.
Golden State Hits Heavy from Deep
Golden State's Buddy Hield and Stephen Curry have been an updated rendition of the "Splash Bros" this season thus far. Hield has found his groove, and while leaning heavily on Curry in that regard against the Thunder, he still put up two threes on five shots.
Curry added seven triples on just 13 tries, as Deanthony Melton hit from three at a high clip going 5-for-8 from outside on the night. On the game, the Warriors were downright hot from outside, making 48.8% of their 43 attempts to fuel their win.
SGA Out of Efficiency Groove
Gilgeous-Alexander was a bit out of his groove on Sunday. Shooting just 6-of-17 from the field, he resorted to navigating to the free throw line where he was successful, shooting 12-of-14 from the stripe. A 24-point performance with four turnovers and no steals with a lagging shooting percentage, it wasn't the most polished game from the superstar.
Gilgeous-Alexander will look to bounce back and lead the Thunder to victory against the Clippers on Monday night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.