Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are both looking to get back on track on Tuesday night.

The Blazers won five straight prior to their loss to the Knicks, while the Warriors had back-to-back wins before their upset loss to the Hawks.

Portland won the first three meetings this season despite being underdogs in each contest.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as road underdogs again at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +10.5 (-110)

Warriors -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers: +340

Warriors: -441

Total

227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Time: 11:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, NBCSN3, NBCSBA

Trail Blazers record: 19-21

Warriors record: 21-19

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – out

Jerami Grant – doubtful

Scoot Henderson – out

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Blake Wesley – out

Warriors Injury Report

LJ Cryer – out

Seth Curry – out

Malevy Leons – out

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Quinten Post has been making the most of his opportunity during his sophomore season. The Warriors center is still averaging 8.1 points per game, the same number he had last year, but that’s come up as of late.

Post has at least eight points in three straight games, six of his last seven, and 14 of his last 18 dating back over a month to December 4. He’s averaging 9.9 points per game in that span, shooting 43% overall and 36% from deep.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Portland has Golden State’s number this year, and the Blazers have been playing good basketball for a few weeks now. Injuries may catch up to them, but I have no reason to believe that they can’t keep this a single-digit game in Golden State.

The Blazers are 22-18 against the spread this season, including 17-9 as underdogs and 3-0 when the spread was between +8 and +11.

Pick: Trail Blazers +10.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.