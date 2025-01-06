Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's Win Over Boston to Claim 15th Straight Victory
The Oklahoma City Thunder got the upper hand on the 26-10 Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, eclipsing them 105-92 inside Paycom Center to build its win streak to 15.
As the closing contest to a Thunder five-game home stand, Oklahoma City took the first of two meetings between the two teams on the season. Behind 33 points on 11-for-23 shooting from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder edged the Celtics through a concerted defensive effort and in impressive fourth-quarter run amid a Thunder fan base eruption.
Let's take a look at three takeaways from Oklahoma City's 13-point win over the defending NBA Champions:
Lid on the Deep-Range Basket
Being first in the league in both 3-pointers attempted and made despite being outside the top 12 in 3-point percentage, the Celtics' dependability on the outside shot leaves a lot of room for error. That was the case on Sunday, as Oklahoma City would hold Boston to a 19.6% shooting night from deep.
Making just nine of its 46 tries from distance, Boston's shooting woes and primarily Derrick White who shot 2-for-11 from beyond the arc held them back in the game. Though with a four-point lead headed into the final frame, the Celtics 3-point inefficiency played a big part in their eventual loss.
Thunder Defense Holds True
The OKC defense held stout on Sunday, holding the Celtics to a season-low 27 points in the first half---17 less than Boston's previous low.
The aforementioned let down of the 3-point game was salvaged some as the Celtics found relative success from the rest of the field, and a 15-for-36 combined shooting night from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown saw the Thunder set up its offense from its grounded defense.
Oklahoma City would go and hold Boston to 92 points on the day and force 16 turnovers in addition, leaving the Thunder to take over in the fourth quarter and take the win.
Fourth-Quarter Fuel
Oklahoma City seems to be quite comfortable in either come-from-behind or close-game situations, and that was no different against the Celtics on Sunday.
Down four after overcoming a double-digit deficit heading into the final frame, the Thunder thrived off the Paycom Center energy and continued to wreak havoc defensively which left several fast break opportunities at their feet.
11 steals on the night and 13 fast break points on the game significantly helped OKC to mount its ultimate 13-point win after taking over the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma City will look to sustain its win streak against the first-seeded Eastern Conference Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on the road.
