Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons face off on Monday night for the third time this season, and Boston is a slight favorite at home in this game.
The C’s are on fire as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games to jump into the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference – five games back of the No. 1 Pistons.
Detroit has won three games in a row to keep the New York Knicks at bay in the East, but the Pistons have cooled off a bit after a lengthy winning streak in November that Boston actually ended with a 117-114 win.
The two games between these teams this season have been close, as Detroit won the first meeting by six. So, the 1.5-point spread for Monday’s game shows just how equal oddsmakers believe these teams are.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash which opens up the five-game slate on Monday night.
Pistons vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +1.5 (-105)
- Celtics -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +105
- Celtics: -125
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Pistons record: 20-5
- Celtics record: 15-10
Pistons vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Amari Williams – questionable
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
Pistons vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-115)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting, I broke down why Duren is primed for a huge game on the glass:
Jalen Duren is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game for the Pistons this season, and he’s dominated Boston on the glass in two meetings.
On Oct. 26, Duren grabbed 18 boards in a win over the C’s and he followed that up with 16 rebounds on Nov. 26 in a three-point loss. So, Boston has not been able to handle the former lottery pick down low.
Duren has pulled down 12 or more rebounds in 10 of his 22 games this season, averaging a whopping 21.8 rebound chances per game. While the C’s have been better on the glass than they were early in the season, I still like this matchup for Duren on Monday night.
Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Both of the meetings between these teams this season have gone OVER this number, but just barely.
The first meeting finished with 232 combined points while the second finished with 231. Still, I like the OVER on Monday night with Boston skyrocketing to No. 3 in the NBA in offensive rating.
Both of these teams are in the top 10 in offensive rating – Detroit is ninth – while Boston ranks just 18th in defensive rating. So, the Pistons should be able to score pretty easily in this matchup, especially since both teams have at least 113 points in both of their meetings.
Boston does rank dead last in the league in pace, but it makes up for that by shooting 43.5 3-pointers per game, the third-most in the NBA.
I think this total is a little low, especially if we get another close game between these Eastern Conference contenders.
Pick: OVER 230.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
