Three Takeaways From the Thunder's 122-106 Loss to Sacramento

Sacramento erupted in the third quarter against Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, pouring on 41 points and sending the Thunder home with a 122-106 loss. For optimistic Thunder fans, it was a blessing in disguise with the impending lottery incoming. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Draft odds soaring for OKC

In terms of the draft lottery, Oklahoma City had a good night.

With the loss, they reclaimed sole possession of the third-worst record in the league, which gives them the best odds at the top pick for the upcoming draft.

Several teams are hot on the Thunder’s heels, and a win would not have been timely from a future perspective.

With the NBA leading Jazz and the superstar fueled Clippers on the horizon, a late-season win doesn’t seem to be in OKC’s future.

Sacramento owns the third

After going down at halftime, the Kings came out with a vengeance to the game around in the third.

Sacramento outscored OKC 41-18 in the third quarter, shooting 65 percent from the floor on 7-for-11 3-point shooting.

The Thunder shot just 33 percent, and 1-for-7 from 3-point land.

Bazley impacts on inefficient night

Despite an inefficient night from the floor, Darius Bazley continued to find ways to score.

The forward shot just 3-for-13, but still added 18 points, finishing 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

The second-year power forward also added five rebounds and five assists.