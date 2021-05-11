Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Russell Westbrook Makes History

Breaking a 47-year NBA record, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star is the new triple-double king.
Author:
Publish date:

Russell Westbrook has inscribed his name into the history books.

On Monday night, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star and current Washington Wizard recorded his 182nd triple-double, surpassing Oscar Robertson for the career mark.

Robertson’s record stood for 47 years, a record which many thought would never be broken.

READ MORE:

Not only has he broken the career mark, but Westbrook recorded three straight seasons where he averaged a triple-double, and is on track to do so again this season for the Wizards.

Far from an empty stat-padder, Westbrook’s recent charge has also corresponded with Washington playing their best basketball of the season, as they’ve won seven of their last 10 contests behind the heroics of the former UCLA star.

Fans inside the Phillips Arena in Atlanta did have to wait a bit longer to see Westbrook break the record, as the official scorer erased his eighth rebound, but he would not be denied.

Pulling down a board on two of the next three possessions, Westbrook captured the record while leading Washington on a 12-0 run to get back into the game with about eight minutes left against the Hawks. 

Westbrook might not be done setting records either.

His triple-double on Monday night against the Hawks was his 41st of the season, one shy of tying his own single-season record. 

The Wizards have three regular season games left as they'll face the Hawks again, Cleveland and Charlotte. 

Westbrook Russell
News

Russell Westbrook Makes History

Mark Daigneault
Draft Coverage

Standings Watch: Thunder Slide Earns Best Odds at No. 1 Pick

Aleksej Pokusevski, Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
News

Handing Out Game Balls From the Thunder's 126-98 Loss in Sacramento

Mark Daigneault
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Fill Much-Needed Wing Position

Darius Bazley, Sacramento Kings
News

Three Takeaways From Oklahoma City's 126-98 Loss to the Kings

Mark Daigneault
News

Thunder Jump to Third-Best Lottery Odds After Loss to Kings

Darius Bazley, Washington Wizards
News

Kings without several key pieces in matchup with Thunder

Kenrich Williams, Washington Wizards
News

Handing Out Game Balls From OKC's 136-97 Loss to the Warriors