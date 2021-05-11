Russell Westbrook Makes History

Breaking a 47-year NBA record, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star is the new triple-double king.

Russell Westbrook has inscribed his name into the history books.

On Monday night, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star and current Washington Wizard recorded his 182nd triple-double, surpassing Oscar Robertson for the career mark.

Robertson’s record stood for 47 years, a record which many thought would never be broken.

READ MORE:

Not only has he broken the career mark, but Westbrook recorded three straight seasons where he averaged a triple-double, and is on track to do so again this season for the Wizards.

Far from an empty stat-padder, Westbrook’s recent charge has also corresponded with Washington playing their best basketball of the season, as they’ve won seven of their last 10 contests behind the heroics of the former UCLA star.

Fans inside the Phillips Arena in Atlanta did have to wait a bit longer to see Westbrook break the record, as the official scorer erased his eighth rebound, but he would not be denied.

Pulling down a board on two of the next three possessions, Westbrook captured the record while leading Washington on a 12-0 run to get back into the game with about eight minutes left against the Hawks.

Westbrook might not be done setting records either.

His triple-double on Monday night against the Hawks was his 41st of the season, one shy of tying his own single-season record.

The Wizards have three regular season games left as they'll face the Hawks again, Cleveland and Charlotte.