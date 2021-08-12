Oklahoma City Rookie Tre Mann to Miss Rest of Summer League

The Thunder's No. 18-overall pick will not compete in the rest of the NBA Summer League from Las Vegas.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without another first-round pick in Las Vegas.

Tre Mann, who was selected with the No. 18-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will miss the rest of Summer League due to a personal matter, the Thunder announced on Thursday.

Through two games, Mann has flashed not only the ability to score the basketball but also the ability to distribute to his teammates.

Just a night ago, Mann posted 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting against the New Orleans Pelicans, also adding six rebounds and seven assists.

The Thunder are already playing without their No. 6-overall pick Josh Giddey, who is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain that he sustained in OKC's Summer League opener on Sunday.

