Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Oklahoma City Rookie Tre Mann to Miss Rest of Summer League

The Thunder's No. 18-overall pick will not compete in the rest of the NBA Summer League from Las Vegas.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without another first-round pick in Las Vegas. 

Tre Mann, who was selected with the No. 18-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will miss the rest of Summer League due to a personal matter, the Thunder announced on Thursday. 

Through two games, Mann has flashed not only the ability to score the basketball but also the ability to distribute to his teammates. 

Just a night ago, Mann posted 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting against the New Orleans Pelicans, also adding six rebounds and seven assists. 

The Thunder are already playing without their No. 6-overall pick Josh Giddey, who is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain that he sustained in OKC's Summer League opener on Sunday. 

Read More:

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Tre Mann, Sam Presti
News

Oklahoma City Rookie Tre Mann to Miss Rest of Summer League

Aaron Wiggins, Sam Presti
News

Thunder Summer League Journal: Aaron Wiggins Part 1

Tre Mann, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

Top Performers from Oklahoma City's 80-65 Loss to the Pelicans

Tre Mann, Summer League, Detroit Pistons
News

Thunder Summer League Journal: Tre Mann Part 2

Tre Mann, Summer League
News

Three Takeaways from the Thunder's Summer League Loss to the Pelicans

Josh Giddey, Sam Presti
News

Josh Giddey Ruled Out Wednesday Night Against the Pelicans

Aaron Wiggins
News

Aaron Wiggins Vying to be the Next Thunder Two-Way Player to Earn NBA Contract

Theo Maledon, Summer League
News

Game Preview: Thunder Look To Build Winning Streak Against Pelicans