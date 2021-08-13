Game Preview: Thunder Attempt To Get Back On Track Against Jonathan Kuminga And Warriors

In the third game of their NBA Summer League schedule, the OKC Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors.

After starting off NBA Summer League with a win over the Pistons, the Thunder fell to the Pelicans on Wednesday evening to fall to a 1-1 record. With that in mind, they've got the chance to bounce back on Friday night against a talented Warriors team.

What could be most interesting in this matchup is the play of Jonathan Kuminga. Taken seventh overall in last month's draft, Oklahoma City ultimately passed on him before Golden State took him one pick later.

In many of these players' third NBA game ever, Friday's matchup should be extremely competitive.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder could be down quite a bit of talent on Friday night. Tre Mann has already been announced as out for the remainder of NBA Summer League for personal reasons after two solid performances to start his career. Additionally, OKC's other first-round pick in Josh Giddey missed the last game after suffering an ankle injury early in the Thunder's very first summer league contest.

With that in mind, the Thunder have an experienced point guard in Theo Maledon who will likely be the most important player for them against the Warriors. In their opening matchup, he completely controlled the game in their win with an impressive double-double. If he can have another performance like that, Oklahoma City will be in good shape.

Keep an eye on Golden State's lineups, as teams know the Thunder don't have a true center and can be exploited in the paint.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-1)

WHEN:

Friday, August 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO:

ESPN 2

FINAL WORD:

Without a true center and potentially two of their best players, the Thunder may have a tough time pulling out wins the rest of NBA Summer League. However, this opens the door for some of the other talented young players to step up and showcase their talent. Friday's game against the Warriors is the first game of a back-to-back for Oklahoma City, who are set to take on the Pacers on Saturday.

