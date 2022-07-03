Thunder Free Agency: Any Players Worth Signing Left?

A good portion of free agents have been signed, so is there anyone left worth the Thunder signing?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent the free agency period to this point taking care of their own players. For starters, they signed Lu Dort to a five-year, $87.5 million deal to keep him longterm. From there, they brought back veteran Mike Muscala on a one-year deal to mentor Chet Holmgren and others.

At this point, Oklahoma City has 20 players under contract for next season along with a pair of two-way players. In fact, on Saturday the Thunder filled that second two-way spot with Eugene Omoruyi.

While there's quite a few young players still on the market, the Thunder are now over the cap and don't have the desire to pay for a luxury tax team this season. As such, guys like Collin Sexton and Deandre Ayton are off the table despite being prospects that fit the timeline in OKC.

Both Sexton and Ayton should be making more than $20 million per season on their next deal.

Other young prospects like Thomas Bryant are still available, but at this point the roster crunch is getting worse. There was speculation that rookie center Jaylin Williams could be on a two-way deal next season, but after Omoruyi filled that final spot, it seems less likely.

Those deals are flexible and can be ended at any time, but it sent an interesting signal.

Young bigs like Bryant would be great for center depth moving forward, but if Williams is going to be on a standard NBA deal, it seems less likely any player will be signed by the Thunder in free agency.

All things considered, there likely isn't any free agent out there that makes sense for the Thunder moving forward.

