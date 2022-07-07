Thunder Gameday: Wrapping Up in Salt Lake City Against Sixers

In the third and final day of summer league in Salt Lake City, the Thunder will match up with the Sixers.

The Oklahoma City have put together a dominant performance thus far in NBA Summer League out in Salt Lake City. Through two games, they’ve won convincingly both times which puts them in position to win the event on Thursday.

A victory over the Philadelphia 76ers today would cap off an undefeated three-day showing for Oklahoma City.

Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder’s summer league squad to this point has been headlined by Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey.

Giddey has put together consecutive games with double-digit assist numbers, including a triple-double on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Just 19 years old, he’s one of the best young guards in the NBA.

Holmgren struggled from the floor against the Grizzlies, but still produced a double-double. Through his first two games in a Thunder uniform, he’s looked every bit of being worth a top pick.

Finally, recent lottery pick Jalen Williams has quietly been one of he best players in Salt Lake City.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-1)

WHEN:

Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

TV/RADIO:

NBA TV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Once Oklahoma City finishes this game, the team will head to Las Vegas for the larger NBA Summer League. The rotation could look different at this event, but the level of talent on the court should still be high.

