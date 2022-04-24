Thunder in Review: 2021-22 Season Recap

It was a roller coaster of a season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the second year of their rebuild, there were highs and lows as the young players on the roster continued to improve.

Now that the 2021-22 campaign has come to an end, the InsideTheThunder.com crew recapped the season. Each portion of the season can be read about in more depth by clicking the headline.

Alonzo Adams / USA Today Starting Strong The Thunder entered the season with more benchmarks ahead than expectations. Loaded with 10 prospects aged 23-or-under, Mark Daigneault’s crew had been critiqued early due to their overall inexperience and lack of a stable center. However, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returning from a long-term injury and No. 6 Pick Josh Giddey slated to log NBA minutes – there were multiple potential storylines at hand. Alonzo Adams / USA Today Growing Pains In what could only be deemed an obliteration, Memphis rolled over the Thunder, leading by 36 by halftime and 78 points at its peak. They settled with a 152-79 victory, good for the largest victory in NBA history (73.) Alonzo Adams / USA Today Giddey Shines In the first game of 2022, fans assigned Josh Giddey a New Year's Resolution: to net a triple-double. He did so in the first game of the year. In a match against the Dallas Mavericks, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, ending the night with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists in a nine-point loss. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Playing Without SGA In the Thunder’s only trip to the Madison Square Garden this season, Oklahoma City’s rookies lived up to the big stage. In a game that saw 12 ties and 13 lead changes, the duo of Giddey and Mann took a bite of the Big Apple. That bite accounted for a combined 58 points, a Giddey triple-double, and an overtime victory against the Knicks. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports The Return Over the 12 games in which SGA played following the ankle injury, Oklahoma City went 2-10. However, he showed just how special he is as the face of the franchise. In these 12 games, he produced 30.3 points, 7.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds. His efficiency was much better than it was earlier in the season, as he started to perform like the superstar the front office knows he can be. Alonzo Adams / USA Today G League Action With over half of the active 15-man roster from opening day sidelined, it was time for others within the Oklahoma City organization to step up. As such, a roster filled with G League prospects from the OKC Blue were given a chance to showcase their talent.

