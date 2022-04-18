Thunder In Review: Oklahoma City Starts Season Strong, Wear Down Lakers

Every game has its own story.

Throughout the week on SI Thunder, we’ll be breaking down the twists and turns, wins and losses, and emerging storylines throughout the Oklahoma City Thunder 2021-22 campaign.

Today, Oklahoma City’s first 14 games come to the table.

The Thunder entered the season with more benchmarks ahead than expectations. Loaded with 10 prospects aged 23-or-under, Mark Daigneault’s crew had been critiqued early due to their overall inexperience and lack of a stable center. However, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returning from a long-term injury and No. 6 Pick Josh Giddey slated to log NBA minutes – there were multiple potential storylines at hand.

A clear learning curve was in play to open the season, as four-consecutive losses, headlined by a 33-point loss to the Houston Rockets, pushed them to the bottom of the standings. Then, they strolled into Laker town.

After trailing 56-30 in the second quarter, Oklahoma City tied their largest comeback in franchise history, rallying behind a 41-point third frame to defeat the Lakers 123-115.

The Thunder’s California tour continued over the week, falling to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively. Then, the Lakers were back in action – and so were the comebacks.

In a contest that saw Los Angeles grasp a 19-point lead, Oklahoma City rallied a clutch-time 35-24 fourth-quarter run to the Lakers by three. Gilgeous-Alexander’s star efforts shined on the game, busting out 11 fourth-quarter points emphasized with a 34-foot bomb from the logo.

The Thunder’s L.A. excursion planted a seed to start November as the group wrung out three more three-consecutive single-digit wins – blazing past the Spurs, Pelicans, and Kings. After the conclusion of their four-game streak, Daigneault’s crew had encroached on Play-In territory. Oklahoma City's steady 5-6 start swung the pendulum as the Los Angeles Clippers’ pick, owned by the Thunder, carried more draft value at the time.

A mid-month sputter saw the group draw three games below .500 before Oklahoma City got their revenge against the Houston Rockets, cashing in a 12-point victory behind 34 points from Lu Dort.

By the closure of their first 14 – Oklahoma City drew a 6-8 record, keeping themselves in the Play-In conversation.

Oklahoma City’s opening statement to the regular season had a bevy of highs. Driven by Gilgeous-Alexander, the 23-year-old had not lost a step, averaging 21.1 points and 4.6 assists to open play.

Josh Giddey shot down naysayers as he made significant strides as the secondary playmaker, opening his first 14 games averaging 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Giddey’s play yielded serious stat lines early, including an 18-point, 10-rebound game against the Lakers.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl showed the makings of a draft steal, snagging the starting center spot five games into the season as a pick-and-pop five next to SGA.

Oklahoma City's first month of play mapped a rough blueprint. But, as showcased in the following games, their cluster of potential grew far beyond expectations.

