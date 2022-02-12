Thunder Rookie Aaron Wiggins Signed to Full-Time NBA Deal

Following a successful start to his rookie season, Aaron Wiggins has been converted from a two-way to a full-time NBA deal with the OKC Thunder.

With the No. 55 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Aaron Wiggins. He was later signed to a two-way deal, which would allow him to ease his transition into the league by splitting time between the G League and NBA.

Through the Thunder's first 55 games this season, Wiggins has played in 31 games (18 starts) while averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 32.9% from deep. He's been extremely impressive, making a smooth transition to the NBA, playing beyond his years. Always calm and collected, Wiggins impacts the game on both ends of the floor without having to be flashy.

Now, his high level of performance as a rookie is paying off.

As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Wiggins was signed to a new four-year, $6.4 million deal on Saturday. There is a team option in the fourth year.

This marks yet another two-way player in Oklahoma City getting converted to a full-time deal during the season over the past few years, following in the footsteps of Deonte Burton, Lu Dort, and Moses Brown.

Even for a team was nearly $24 million below the salary floor, it's positive to reward players like Wiggins that deserve a promotion. He will fill the 15th and final roster spot for the Thunder that was opened up in the waiving of KZ Okpala on Friday.

The next step for the Thunder will be filling Wiggins' former two-way spot. Mamadi Diakite makes logical sense, who would be a great fit in the two-way rotation next to Lindy Waters III who was just signed to a two-way deal of his own.

