Thunder vs. Spurs will be a Showcase of Future on Christmas
If you're looking for a matchup this season that showcases the future of the NBA, then look no further than when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day.
The NBA knew what it was doing when it scheduled this game on the date it did. Of course, the Thunder was a guarantee with it coming off an NBA Finals victory, though so too were the Spurs. Not because of the success it had last season, but because it has a potential MVP winner in Victor Wembanyama heading into his third campaign.
Despite both teams being in different levels of the Western Conference, the future of both seems to be towards the top of the league. Oklahoma City has already established that and will attempt to be the first team since the Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back championships, while San Antonio is searching to make a playoff appearance for the first time since 2019.
The two franchises have a rivalry brewing that could even extend past the 2020s, and Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are at the forefront of it. Both centers have earned their fair share of comparisons at the center position due to their similar age and body frames. They've carved out their respective careers, but the comparisons still remain.
Wembanyama has the higher ceiling and production, while Holmgren has the leg up on accolades and playoff success. No matter what, seeing them go head-to-head is a matchup that every NBA fan wants to see. Aside from the playoffs, there's no bigger stage than a Christmas game.
Plus, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander alone will bring enough intrigue to the matchup. The Thunder didn't get to play on Christmas last year, but with the championship and Gilgeous-Alexander earning the MVP award, the NBA had no choice. As one of the faces of the league, all eyes will be on the guard to perform at the highest level.
If Gilgeous-Alexander weren't to make an appearance on Christmas, the NBA would be missing the player at the top.
Christmas Day is all about showcasing the best of the best in basketball. The Spurs aren't quite on that level yet to be considered a threat in the West, but Wembanyama alone makes them a desirable attraction. As an opponent for Oklahoma City, it's a perfect showing for both sides to have this season.
In the future, there will be plenty more action between these two teams.