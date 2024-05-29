Top NBA Draft Prospect Reveals Childhood Fandom of OKC Thunder
With less than a month until the NBA Draft, some of the top prospects in this year's class have started to become more prominent in basketball media.
Recently, French big man and projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 daft Alexandre Sarr was a guest on Los Angeles Clippers' star Paul George's podcast. In his guest appearance, the 19-year-old Perth Wildcats standout talked about a variety of topics, including his favorite basketball team growing up.
"When my brother first started playing with the Thunder, on a two-way (contract), that's when I really started looking at the Thunder a lot," Sarr said. "I liked the Thunder back in the day when KD was playing there, too. So that's the team I used to like."
Sarr, who is listed at 7-foot-1 and 224 pounds, is originally from Toulouse, France but spent the past year playing in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats. In 24 games this season, the likely No. 1 pick averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52% from the field.
Even with his size, Sarr has good athleticism and mobility and has the potential to be a versatile defender at the next level.
As the 19-year-old mentioned during his interview with George, he is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder two-way center Olivier Sarr. The former Kentucky Wildcat and West Virginia Mountaineer has been with OKC for three seasons, spending most of his time in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.
In 2023-24, the older of the Sarr brothers helped lead the Blue to a G League title, averaging 14 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.
With the Atlanta Hawks winning the NBA Draft Lottery and receiving the top pick this summer, it seems likely that Alex ends up in Atlanta, potentially paired with three-time All-Star point guard Trae Young.
