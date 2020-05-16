InsideTheThunder
Video: Chris Paul, The Donald Sterling Affair Was Bigger Than Basketball

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is co-producing the new documentary Blackballed with Will Packer, whose credits include What Men Want, Ride Along, and Straight Outta Compton. The film details the fallout after former Clipper's owner Donald Sterling was caught on tape making racially charged comments. 

Paul says, "It was bigger than you know, basketball."... "It was more about life race relations, and how you know, people respond. It was non stop phone calls." 

"From not only just your family and friends but from political leaders."... "We cover all that different type stuff in the doc." .."And as a basketball player guys on the team you trying to concentrate on the game playing against the Warriors which was a heated series and all it was a lot going on at the time."  

In July of 2014, Paul and coach Doc Rivers discussed the possibility of him setting out if Sterling was the team's owner. "That's something me and Doc are both talking about." ...."Something has to happen, and something needs to happen soon -- sooner rather than later."

Packer points out that Paul said he had to make a stand because his kids' eyes were on him. If he didn't do the right thing, they would think Sterling's comments were ok; they would think this is how you respond to adversity.

 Paul, who watched the film with his Son Chirs, says, "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything." Blackballed Premiers this Monday on Qubi. 

Rockets Open Facility Doors:

Almost half of the NBA teams will have their facility doors open on Monday. The Lakers are set to allow players to come in for voluntary workouts on Saturday, Houston will follow suit Monday. 

The Thunder have not said when they will be letting players come back. As of now, Miami, Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto, and Utah are allowing players into their gyms. 

Video: Does Westbrook's Place in History Say More About him or the Thunder

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says Westbrook deserves to rate higher by ESPN When it comes to his place in NBA history. We'll tell you why that says more about the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul "We Miss the Game"

Chris Paul says players are missing basketball. We know you're missing the NBA, and we'll tell you what Paul has been watching to fill his time.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Keeping in Regular Touch With NBPA Representatives

Chris Paul recently caught up with Sports Illustrated for a behind the scenes look at life in quarantine. Here are some of the highlights.

Erik Gee

Video: Kendrick Perkins Believes the Thunder Would Have Been a Dynasty had Kevin Durant Stayed in Oklahoma City

Former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins believes the Thunder would have been the next great dynasty had Kevin Durant stayed in Oklahoma City. We'll tell you if we agree.

Erik Gee

Video: Michael Jordan is Making Kevin Durant Look Good

The Last Dance is painting Michael Jordan as the pettiest athlete in NBA history and that's good for Kevin Durant.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul and Other Stars Want to Resume The Season

Thunder guard Chris Paul and his fellow starts want to start playing as long as proper safety precautions are in place.

Erik Gee

Video: Who's on the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mount Rushmore

We'll give you our four members of the Thunder who deserve to be on Oklahoma City's Mount Rushmore and tell you two more that could make the cut in the near future.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is working with KFC to donate 200 meals a week to North Carolina Health Care Workers.

Erik Gee

Video: If Chris Paul Wants to Play for the New York Knicks Then Sam Presti Must Play Hardball

Sam Presti can't afford to let Chris Paul dictate where he wants to go, without getting a couple of the Knicks first-round draft picks.

Erik Gee

Video: The Oklahoma City Thunder did not Open Team Facilities on Friday. Chris Paul Expresses Concern on Behalf of Players

On Friday, the Cavilers and Trailblazers started allowing players back for voluntary workouts. The Thunder are more cautious.

Erik Gee