Video: Chris Paul, The Donald Sterling Affair Was Bigger Than Basketball

Chris Paul is co-producing the new documentary Blackballed with Will Packer, whose credits include What Men Want, Ride Along, and Straight Outta Compton. The film details the fallout after former Clipper's owner Donald Sterling was caught on tape making racially charged comments.

Paul says, "It was bigger than you know, basketball."... "It was more about life race relations, and how you know, people respond. It was non stop phone calls."

"From not only just your family and friends but from political leaders."... "We cover all that different type stuff in the doc." .."And as a basketball player guys on the team you trying to concentrate on the game playing against the Warriors which was a heated series and all it was a lot going on at the time."

In July of 2014, Paul and coach Doc Rivers discussed the possibility of him setting out if Sterling was the team's owner. "That's something me and Doc are both talking about." ...."Something has to happen, and something needs to happen soon -- sooner rather than later."

Packer points out that Paul said he had to make a stand because his kids' eyes were on him. If he didn't do the right thing, they would think Sterling's comments were ok; they would think this is how you respond to adversity.

Paul, who watched the film with his Son Chirs, says, "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything." Blackballed Premiers this Monday on Qubi.

Rockets Open Facility Doors:

Almost half of the NBA teams will have their facility doors open on Monday. The Lakers are set to allow players to come in for voluntary workouts on Saturday, Houston will follow suit Monday.

The Thunder have not said when they will be letting players come back. As of now, Miami, Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto, and Utah are allowing players into their gyms.