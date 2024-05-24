What Are Three Moves the OKC Thunder Should Make This Offseason?
Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder are an offseason wild card. As a tight-lipped organization, there's not much smoke or movement before big trades are made or free agent interest is there.
With the team's current standing -- fresh off being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record -- the youngest team to sweep a playoff series also happens to have the most flexible roster-building situation.
Whatever star the Thunder wants to acquire, they've got the assets and space to do so -- though not all trades make sense short-term or long-term. Still, rumors are going to swirl around a team capable of making any move possible.
Action Network's Braxton Reynolds proposed three ideal offseason moves for the Thunder to make. The list? Move Josh Giddey to the bench, trade for a backup center and complete the bench unit.
Evidently, the three-step plan isn't all that bad. Trading Giddey for Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija would be a net positive, though it would cost some draft capital. The opportunity allows Giddey to go all in on a young, rebuilding team with nothing to lose. The flexibility would allow him to grow his game beyond whatever he could do in Oklahoma City.
Acquiring a role player like Avdija would help round out the starting lineup, meaning the Thunder would have no hole in the starting lineup and the offense and defense would both function more smoothly.
The backup big Reynolds alluded to is New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, which could be tricky. The center is going to command a pretty penny after a successful playoff run with the Knicks. The Thunder has the money to spend, and they ought to do it before Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are off their rookie contracts.
Rounding out the bench is done quite easily, bringing in Tristan Da Silva in with pick No. 12 of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The three-step plan helps make the Thunder a more rounded team, and it does so in a manageable way that doesn't deplete any assets too far. The only questionable move would signing Hartenstein based on the money he commands this offseason.
