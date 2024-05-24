Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Takes Home Unique Award

The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken pride in being one of the most fashionable teams in the NBA. This has led superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to some unique hardware as the season comes to a close.

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks into the arena before the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken great pride in their success on and off the floor. The 57-win ball club is also renounced as one of the most fashionable in the NBA while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and even Lu Dort earning credit as some of the best dressed in the NBA with tunnel fits becoming nearly as popular as reverse lay ups.

While Gilgeous-Alexander has taken home honors from league fits and GQ, on Thursday it was announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar won the NBA Fan-Voted Award for the Style of the year. This is an honor the MVP candidate said means a lot to him.

"Thanks to all the people that voted, I appreciate you guys like my style as much as I do. It's unique and it's my identity. I try to just dress how I feel and how I am comfortable dressing," Gilgeous-Alexander said in a video released by the NBA.

This honor - given the fan vote nature of it - means a lot more to the Thunder superstar who acknowledged the importance of fans.

"It is always a great feeling when people are enjoying your artwork, your craft...It always means more when it's the people's vote. People are what drive everything, they drive the world, they drive this league," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

