Bismack Biyombo Centerstage for Latest OKC Thunder Film Production
The Oklahoma City Thunder will release their seventh film production in early June at the Deadcenter Film Festival. An annual free-to-the-public event that has seen the Thunder organization tell unique stories involving both the organization and the community.
This year's film will center around the newly acquired Bismack Biyombo. In a film titled "BISMACK," a peek inside the life of the 31-year-old big man who has a unique pathway to the NBA from Growing up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The film will debut on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 with free admission to the Haskins Theatre as part of the 24th Annual Deadcenter Film Festival.
From the Thunder's Press Release about the film: Biyombo’s true dream was more than just hoops. He wanted to make his home country a place where people would want to stay and not leave for other opportunities. Throughout his NBA career, he has raised millions of dollars to build schools, sports facilities, and health care programs. He even donated his entire NBA salary one season to build a hospital in the Congo in honor of his father, who died of COVID.
Other OKCThunder Films projects that made their debut at deadCenter include “Mr. Thunder” (2018), “Growing Up George” (2019), “The Everyday Saint” (2020), “Pause the Game” (2021), “Seeds of Greenwood” (2022), and “Steps” (2023). Several have won regional Emmy Awards, and “Seeds of Greenwood” was screened at the White House and at South by Southwest’s Education Conference. The complete library of OKCThunder Films is available at okcthunderfilms.com.
Biyombo was acquired by the Thunder in February as part of the buyout market, playing in ten games for Oklahoma City averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. At his exit interview, it was clear the journeyman big man was a staple of the locker room with the way he described his relationship with players including star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
