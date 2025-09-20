Will OKC Thunder Experience a Full Season of Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren?
Heading into last summer, it was clear what Oklahoma City needed — another center, and preferably an enforcer. The Thunder had a fantastic regular season, and both the offense and defense had exciting units, but after the series against the Dallas Mavericks, it was clear that the Thunder weren’t ready. Not without another big body in the front court.
Isaiah Hartenstein to Oklahoma City made too much sense — New York couldn’t afford to pay him and the Thunder had all the money in the world in the short term. He was the exact enforcer that Oklahoma City was looking for with a hard-nosed mentality and a menace on the glass. He also fit the style of the team, too, as he’s not afraid to create and be a natural hub on offense — he’s a very underrated passer. When he signed with the Thunder, the team became an instant contender — it was a match made in heaven.
But Hartenstein was sidelined to start the season, which meant Thunder fans had to wait to watch their big man duo on the court. On paper, Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren were exciting together, and during the preseason stretch the pairing looked very promising.
Once Hartenstein was finally ready to return to action and find his groove with the Thunder, the unthinkable happened. Holmgren suffered a devastating hip injury that would sideline him for over half the season.
Obviously, it didn’t affect the Thunder in terms of wins and losses, this team was historic even through rotating starting centers and never being fully healthy. The Thunder won 68 games and set franchise records along the way. But the Hartenstein-Holmgren duo never got to fully take off until the very end of the season — and while it was promising, it felt like they were trying to play catch up sometimes. They were trying to fit a full season of chemistry into the last 20 or so games, and speed up the process for the postseason.
The pairing made it work during the postseason, and had moments and flashes of greatness. It wasn’t always smooth, but the potential was there. And now, with a full offseason to build chemistry and fully learn the strengths of each of their individual skillsets, it could be a special pairing.
Holmgren and Hartenstein have already been working out together all offseason, refining outside shots and working on moves down low. Hartenstein is trying to add a 3-points shot to his arsenal, while Holmgren is trying to perfect his. A full offseason slate of staying healthy and improving together is exactly what could take this duo to the next level.
Last year, the excitement centered around Holmgren and Hartenstein playing together was off the charts — and rightfully so. But after an injury-ravaged season, this year could be when the duo finally hits their stride.