Dariq Whitehead, Brooks Barnhizer Shine in OKC Blue Win

The Oklahoma City Blue improved to 2-4 on Friday with a thrilling 129-127 win over the Texas Legends in Frisco, TX, in overtime. on the front end of a back-to-back against the Legends. This has been a difficult portion of the schedule to manage with players in and out of the lineups, four road games, including a back-to-back in Mexico City earlier this week.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent rookie forward Brooks Barnhizer to Texas to take on the Legends for their G League affiliate the OKC Blue as part of his two-way contract duties and the Northwestern product was the jolt the Blue needed to get back in the win column.

Barnhizer was in the starting five for Daniel Dixon's club where he provided 26 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block including 9-for-18 from the floor, 1-for-4 from distance and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe.

Off the bench, Former Brooklyn Nets first round pick Dariq Whitehead had his best game as a member of the Blue. The ultra talented swingman posted a season-high 31 points, hauled in two rebounds, dished out four assists, got a steal and a block in 33 minutes of work while shooting 11-for-26 from the floor, 5-for-16 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 at the charity stripe.

Former Thunder forward Malevy Leons continues to stuff the stat sheet with 19 points, gobbling up eight rebounds, handing out five assists, swiping tow steals and swatting two shots on an efficient night going 7-for-11 from the floor, 2-for-4 from 3-point land and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe.

Six members of the OKC Blue notched double-figures in this game as the Blue won the rebounding battle 56-48, nearly doubled up the Legends in the assist category, lapped Texas in bench points, earned more fast break points, and erased a 21 point lead for the Legends to narrowly escape with a win.

This game shows the grit and guts of the OKC Blue and their competitive spirit to be able to course correct and erase a big lead on the front end of a back-to-back after the Mexico City Trip that ended on Monday with just six active players in that game.

The biggest edge the Blue had was their ability to control the paint. Oklahoma City produced a jaw-dropping 72 paint points and held the Legends to just 42 points inside the paint.

Up next, these two teams get together again in Frisco on Saturday night before the Blue return home Tuesday for a date with the Memphis Hustle inside the Paycom Center.