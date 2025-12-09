Oklahoma City's Best Shooters are its High Volume Ones

To start the season, Oklahoma City had some shooting troubles.

Not anything concerning of course, cause the team was winning games by a large margin. They still are at 23 wins and one loss now on the season. But recently, the Thunder has kicked it into high gear, sitting amongst the top three teams in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage as of recent.

In the past 10 contests, Oklahoma City averages the second-best outside shooting percentage with 42.2%—the last five, 44.2%. It's been promising to see for its offense and shooters.

The three guys who lead the team in beyond-the-arc shooting include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, something that's to be expected among all three.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, this is easily the best shooting start to a season he's had thus far in his career. Averaging 44.3% from distance to lead the team sees him shooting around five threes a night, which is slightly down from last year, but he's draining them at a much higher clip.

Wiggins is shooting the most threes in his career to this point in the season shooting nearly six threes per game—sinking them at an impressive 43.4% rate. The crazier thing is that Wiggins had better shooting efficiency back in 2023-24 where he dropped in 49.2% of his threes on the year. Insane efficiency, albeit shooting less than he has this season.

And Joe, an always pure stroke from outside, is averaging the most threes ever in his career while also making them at the highest rate he's ever had 24 games into the season. Nearly 42% of his 6.9 threes per game are going in, rounding out the Thunder's top three shooters who eclipse the 40% 3-point percentage mark.

A common theme—each of these guys aren't just shooting one or two a night—they're shooting the trey ball often, and it's paying out for them. The Thunder's top 3-point shooting trio just so happens to be its most frequent shooting trio.

To sustain that efficiency at as high of a rate as each of these talents are is a tall task, but they're the guys to do it. And as this win streak grows and grows, these integral Thunder money balls are going to become more vital as Oklahoma City aims for a back-to-back title run and the best regular season record in NBA history.