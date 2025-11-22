Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Reach Rare Air With Offensive Efficiency

Ever since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered the league, he has continued to one up himself. Every single season, he has added a different element to his game that has made him that much more special on the court.

The first few seasons, it seemed simple. There were identifiable things that Gilgeous-Alexander needed to work on, and as the team building was taking place, certain added skills could really help the Thunder moving forward. His midrange game was clearly a big point of emphasis, and getting to the free throw line was another. Recently, his defensive improvement has been striking, too.

It can be incredibly hard to find an area to improve on when you’ve averaged over 30 points per game for three seasons and you’re coming off an MVP, though. Anything that Gilgeous-Alexander needed to get better at was simply nit picking.

One area that was a clear priority for Gilgeous-Alexander — who has nearly mastered the entire offensive side of basketball — was 3-point shooting. SGA has never been a sniper from deep, and that’s has always been by design. A year ago, he increased his 3-points volume by a long shot, going from 3.6 attempts in 2023 to 5.7 attempts in 2024. The percentage increased from 35.3% to 37.5%, too, but it still wasn’t where Gilgeous-Alexander wanted it.

This season, his increase in efficiency has him teetering on historic levels. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently shooting 40.4% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per game. He has been one of the best volume shooters on the team, and his transformation as an outside shooter has been simply incredible. His efficiency elsewhere hasn’t fallen off, either. He’s shooting 53.4% from the floor, and 89.2% from the free throw line.

That means he’s just a few perfect outings at the free throw line away from increasing the percentage to 90%. Gilgeous-Alexander’s dangerously close to the coveted 50-40-90 club, something so rare in the NBA — especially for a superstar guard.

Only nine players total are in the NBA’s 50-40-90 club — 50% from the floor, 40% from 3-points range, and 90% from the free throw line. The most recent was Kyrie Irving in 2020-21. Former Thunder MVP Kevin Durant accomplished the impressive feat during his time in Oklahoma City back in 2012-13.

Obviously, he still has a ways to go, but Gilgeous-Alexander is definitely capable of reaching these levels with his improved 3-point shot. He’ll need a great stretch from the free throw line, but joining the club is certainly on the table.