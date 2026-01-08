Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Returns To MVP Form In Win Over Utah

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now back in the win column after a closer-than-comfort win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. OKC led by 20 in the second quarter but allowed the Jazz to fight their way back in and lead the Thunder in the fourth quarter.

Luckily, Oklahoma City is home to the MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who took over and sent the game to overtime with a mid-range jumper as time expired. He would also dominate overtime, and lead the Thunder to a 129-125 win.

SGA SENDS THE GAME TO OVERTIME!!!



WHAT A SHOT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LmDT2uSCio — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander did a lot more than just take over the end of the game; he took over the whole game. He would end the bout as the leading scorer with 46 points, and did so efficiently as he shot 53.8% from the field.

The MVP also consistently got to the foul line on Wednesday night and made the Jazz pay for giving him free opportunities for points, as he sank 17 of the 19 free throws he took.

Even though Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league in points per game with 31.6, he’s not just a scorer. He added six assists to his impressive performance and didn’t turn the ball over once in the process. Having one of, if not the best, scorers in the world on your team is always a positive, but it becomes deadly when the defense crashes on him, and he can find his open teammates in the process.

Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t afraid to hustle and do the dirty work either, grabbing six rebounds and adding a steal and a block on the defensive end. The Thunder point guard has continued to prove that defense is a part of his identity, averaging 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

A performance of this caliber was needed for the Thunder, who had previously lost back-to-back games and were looking for a spark to get them back in the win column. Gilgeous-Alexander needed a spark himself, as his last outing against the Hornets wasn’t normal for the guard. He shot an unusual 33% from the field and only scored 21 points. It was a rare occasion when he couldn’t find his rhythm on offense, but just as quickly as the moment came, it was gone.

Arguably, the scariest part about Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance is that he can be better. The usual 41% three point shooter only made one of eight attempted threes against the Jazz. If he can get his shooting from beyond the arc back to where it has been, then a second MVP might be closer than expected.

If the league thought that Gilgeous-Alexander was beginning a cold stretch, the Jazz would be the first to say he’s still playing like one of the best players in the world.