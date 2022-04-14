WATCH: Kenny Hustle's Plans in OKC

Kenrich Williams states his hopes for his future with the Thunder.

Kenrich Williams became a quick fan favorite after becoming the energizer bunny of the Thunder’s second unit.

By diving for every loose ball, forcing turnovers with tenacious defense and remaining efficient on offense he was awarded the nickname “Kenny Hustle.”

Thankfully for Oklahoma City fans this love is not unrequited.

During William’s exit interview he admitted,”I love being here. I would like to retire here. It means a lot to me just to be able to kind of be appreciated for what I do on the court.”

Obviously, this kind of sentiment is not just tossed around. For Williams to state that he wishes to retire here means not only is he confident in OKC’s long-terms plans, but he’s looking forward to it.

“Just being here, just from top to bottom, everybody in the organization, even you guys (referring to the media in attendance), the coaches, teammates, everything. Just the culture, kind of identity, the city. It’s a lot,” Williams said about why he wishes to retire in Oklahoma City.

Clearly he has a high level of trust and appreciation for not only the front office, but the whole organization as a whole.

