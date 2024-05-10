Anthony Edwards on GMA: I'm 'different than Michael Jordan'
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was interviewed by Malika Andrews on Good Morning America Friday – ahead of Game 3 vs. the Nuggets in Minneapolis – and the focus quickly shifted to Edwards being compared to Michael Jordan.
Edwards has been compared to Jordan countless times throughout his career, but it's ramped up even more this postseason as he and the Timberwolves continue to have more success.
"He [Michael Jordan] is one of one, the greatest of all time, for sure," Edwards said. "But yeah, I want [the comparisons] to stop."
He continued, saying that he wants to be "the first Anthony Edwards," and not the next Michael Jordan. Edwards is unapologetically himself, and it's a big reason why NBA fans have fallen in love with his style.
"I want people to be like, 'this Anthony Edwards kid has got his own style,'" Edwards told Andrews. "He maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan in him… but I got a trey ball. That makes me a little different than Michael Jordan.”
Edwards, like Jordan, is elite on offense and defense. Did Jordan have a good 3-point shot? NBA players shot fewer 3s in Jordan's playing days, but Edwards is a 35.3% career 3-point shooter compared to Jordan's 32.3% career mark from deep.
Edwards, who is averaging 32.3 points per game this postseason, will be back in action Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT as the Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.