Anthony Edwards tells Charles Barkley to 'bring ya a**' to Minnesota
It’s been 20 years since the Timberwolves last played in the Western Conference finals.
That’s also how long it’s been since Charles Barkley thinks it has been since he's been to Minnesota.
After the Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 98-90 Sunday night in Denver in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years, Barkley interviewed Anthony Edwards on TNT’s Inside the NBA.
“OK, I have not been to Minnesota in probably 20 years,” Barkley said to Edwards.
Edwards’ response?
“Bring ya ass,” Edwards said.
Apparently Barkley's memory isn't completely accurate. Barkley, as well as TNT co-host Shaquille O'Neal were in Minnesota for the 2019 Celebrity Crunch Classic, which took place at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
Either way, Barkley and the entire Inside the NBA crew will now be heading to Minneapolis for the Western Conference finals, where the Timberwolves will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks. That begins Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Target Center.
Barkley will be spending a lot of time in Minnesota now with Games 1 and 2 taking place in Minneapolis, so he asked Edwards for some restaurant recommendations. It sounds like Edwards will be willing to get a list of good spots together for Barkley.
“Imma find your number through somebody, I’m gonna send them to you,” Edwards said.
There’s certainly not a shortage of good spots around town.