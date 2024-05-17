Anthony Edwards to Nuggets staffer: 'I'll see y'all... for Game 7'
The legend of Anthony Edwards continues to grow.
Edwards was so confident the Timberwolves' would win Game 6 that he told a Nuggets staffer following their Game 5 loss that he'll see him again for Game 7. Here's what Edwards said when asked Thursday night, after he scored 27 points and the Wolves smoked the Nuggets by 45 points, if the rumored interaction between him and the Nuggets staffer was true.
"Hell yeah. They know. Y'all was in there. I told him, I'll see y'all (expletive) for Game 7," Edwards said.
Edwards is showing that he is one of the best young playoff performers the NBA has ever seen, but it's his brash confidence off the court that makes him one of the most likable players in the league.
In Game 6, he finished with 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting to go along with four assists, four rebounds, three steals and only one turnover.
He is only one of four players in league history to average more than 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in elimination games, joining a historic group of LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Luka Doncic.
Throughout this year's playoff run, he is averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 53.5% shooting from the field. Still only 22 years old, he is already performing like one of the best players in the league and he's doing it on the biggest stage.
Game 7 will tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday if the Knicks defeat the Pacers Friday night, but if the Pacers win it will be at 7 p.m. CT Sunday. It will be the Timberwolves' first Game 7 as a franchise in 20 years to the day.