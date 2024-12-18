Mike Conley expects 'emotional' night with Karl-Anthony Towns returning to Minnesota
The Timberwolves will host the Knicks on Thursday night and it will be Karl-Anthony Towns' first game at the Target Center since the franchise shockingly dealt him to New York in October.
Towns spent nine seasons in Minnesota and the last two with Mike Conely Jr. — and the Wolves' veteran point guard expects there to be a lot of emotions on Thursday night.
“It’ll be emotional for sure for KAT. We all miss him and obviously he treats this as his home and fans will be piling in to see him. He'll have to do a lot of talking — seeing a bunch of familiar faces, which will bring back a lot of memories, I am sure," Conley said. "It's always tough, but you try to keep it at basketball as much as you can. At some point during that game there will be an emotional attachment to it that’s hard to explain.”
The Knicks are 16-10 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. A Timberwolves' win Thursday night would be a big statement in terms of competing with one of the top teams in the league.
More than that, however, is that facing Towns, who Minnesota coach Chris Finch calls a "cheat code" at center on offense, will be the ultimate test for a Timberwolves defense that has thwarted opponents en route to six wins in their last seven games.
If the defense shuts down Towns and the Knicks and the Wolves leave the court with a win, it will be a significant statement to the league and help confirm that Minnesota's hot streak isn't just luck of the draw against teams like the struggling Lakers, Warriors and Raptors.