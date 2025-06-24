Suns insider claims to know what Timberwolves offered for Kevin Durant
While numerous insiders have suggested the Timberwolves weren't comfortable with trading for Kevin Durant because Durant didn't have Minnesota on his short list of preferred destinations, a sports radio host in Phoenix believes he knows exactly what the Wolves offered for KD.
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the Wolves offered Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham or Terrence Shannon Jr. and the the No. 17 pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft.
"I believe Minnesota would've been Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, one of the young players either Shannon or Dillingham, and then their first-round pick," Gambadoro said on The Kevin O'Connor Show. "I think that was a good offer, but It think KD probably — like the Golden State deal — sent through back channels said 'I'll go there, but there's no guarantee I'm going to re-sign with you.'"
Dealing Gobert in a Durant trade would've left Minnesota's frontcourt with Durant and Julius Randle, and perhaps Naz Reid if he returns. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, that "wasn’t seen as an ideal pairing defensively."
In the end, the Suns received two starters — Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks — along with the No. 10 pick in Wednesday's draft and five future second-round picks from Houston.