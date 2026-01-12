Wolves rally from 19 down to topple Spurs at home

The Timberwolves had a tall task against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Sunday night, but they erased a 19-point second-half deficit to win 104-103 in one of the best NBA games of the season so far.

The Wolves were without head coach Chris Finch due to illness, so longtime assistant Micah Nori assumed the head coaching role. The Spurs jumped out to an early 31-24 first-quarter lead, and Wembanyama's defense was a big reason why. The Timberwolves shot 9 of 14 from the field as a team when he was off the court, but 0 for 7 when he was on. That was a theme that carried throughout the evening.

In the first half, Minnesota shot 60% from the field when Wembanyama was off the floor, and 18% as a team when he was playing. The Spurs took a commanding 55-42 lead. The Wolves had to work for every single point they were getting.

The Wolves trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but they were able to storm all the way back behind a huge night from Donte DiVincenzo. The 'Big Ragu' finished with 19 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field and 5 of 12 from three-point range.

Wembanyama finished with 29 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field, and he was +17 for the game when he was on the floor, but Minnesota was able to take advantage when he was off. He played only 27 minutes.

Anthony Edwards had a team-high 23 points, and he had a huge play down the stretch, as Minnesota won 104-13. Naz Reid added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. FanDuel Sportsbook has Reid as the betting favorite to win his second Sixth Man of the Year award as of Sunday night, and he proved why against the Spurs.

After Sunday's win, the Timberwolves are now 26-14 with back-to-back defeats. They will be off on Monday night before hitting the road to face the Bucks in Milwaukee on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT, which kicks off a four-game road trip.

