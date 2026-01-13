Bulls vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The Houston Rockets are looking to get back on track when they host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Houston lost all three games on its road trip despite being favored in each contest.

The Rockets will welcome a return home, though, as they’re 11-2 at home and just 11-12 on the road this season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking to build on Saturday’s 125-107 win over the Mavericks. That ended a three-game skid of their own.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +13.5 (-115)

Rockets -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bulls: +425

Rockets: -575

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bulls vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, SCHN

Bulls record: 18-20

Rockets record: 22-14

Bulls vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – out

Yuki Kawamura – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Lachlan Olbrich – out

Julian Phillips – probable

Coby White – out

Rockets Injury Report

Isaiah Crawford – out

Tari Eason – out

Dorian Finney-Smith – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Bulls vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Durant has been stuffing the stat sheet recently – and overall – for the Rockets. He had at least 37 PRA in eight straight games before being held to 33 in Sacramento last time out.

Still, Durant has gone over 36.5 PRA in 56% of his games this season, including 12 of his last 14 contests. That includes each of his last three games at home with 41, 41, and 40 PRA in those three.

Durant had 42 and 38 PRA last season against Chicago, and the Bulls are toward the bottom of the league in allowing points, rebounds, and assists.

Bulls vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Houston may be back at home tonight, but it’s doing so on just one day's rest after a trip out west. It wasn’t a successful trip, either, losing outright as -7, -6.5, and -14.5 favorites.

The Rockets have now lost four of their last five games, with the lone win coming by three points when they were -8.5 favorites against the Suns.

Houston is just 16-18 against the spread as favorites this season, including 6-7 at home. On the flip side, the Bulls are 7-4 against the spread as road underdogs.

Even with Chicago’s injuries, I’ll take the Bulls to keep this a relatively close game in Houston tonight.

Pick: Bulls +13.5 (-115)

