Bulls vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13
In this story:
The Houston Rockets are looking to get back on track when they host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Houston lost all three games on its road trip despite being favored in each contest.
The Rockets will welcome a return home, though, as they’re 11-2 at home and just 11-12 on the road this season.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking to build on Saturday’s 125-107 win over the Mavericks. That ended a three-game skid of their own.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bulls vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls +13.5 (-115)
- Rockets -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +425
- Rockets: -575
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, SCHN
- Bulls record: 18-20
- Rockets record: 22-14
Bulls vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Josh Giddey – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
- Julian Phillips – probable
- Coby White – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Bulls vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Kevin Durant has been stuffing the stat sheet recently – and overall – for the Rockets. He had at least 37 PRA in eight straight games before being held to 33 in Sacramento last time out.
Still, Durant has gone over 36.5 PRA in 56% of his games this season, including 12 of his last 14 contests. That includes each of his last three games at home with 41, 41, and 40 PRA in those three.
Durant had 42 and 38 PRA last season against Chicago, and the Bulls are toward the bottom of the league in allowing points, rebounds, and assists.
Bulls vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Houston may be back at home tonight, but it’s doing so on just one day's rest after a trip out west. It wasn’t a successful trip, either, losing outright as -7, -6.5, and -14.5 favorites.
The Rockets have now lost four of their last five games, with the lone win coming by three points when they were -8.5 favorites against the Suns.
Houston is just 16-18 against the spread as favorites this season, including 6-7 at home. On the flip side, the Bulls are 7-4 against the spread as road underdogs.
Even with Chicago’s injuries, I’ll take the Bulls to keep this a relatively close game in Houston tonight.
Pick: Bulls +13.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop