Timberwolves and 76ers fans frustrated by glitchy NBA League Pass stream
Minnesota Timberwolves fans eager to watch Anthony Edwards make his preseason debut against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night were greeted with a “technical difficulties” banner as NBA League Pass, the NBA’s streaming service which is carrying the game, was having apparent issues that didn't appear to be fully resolved by the end of the first quarter.
For fans attempting to tune in, they likely saw little of the first quarter of Friday night's game as a rotating "technical difficulties" banner stole most of the show. The stream cut in and out at times, and even when it was working, there were still issues like low quality video, and at one point, there was no commentary coming through during the stream.
While there were no television commentators at the game, which also isn't being televised on Bally Sports North, the broadcast was piping in audio from Wolves radio voice Alan Hortan. Or at least it was supposed to.
Timberwolves and 76ers fans alike took to social media to express frustrations about the outage. For the 76ers, Paul George was also making his preseason debut. "NBA League pass is not working well. There might be no way to watch this game," one fan posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. That wasn't the only frustrated fan.
"NBA League Pass is TERRIBLE," another fan posted. "... Billions in revenue and y'all got technical difficulties."
Several other fans voiced their frustrations with the service, not just this year, but in years past.
The Timberwolves’ official account on X acknowledged the outage, telling fans to “standby.”
NBA League Pass Support also responded to a fan inquiring about the issues.