Kevin Durant turns back the clock as Rockets beat Wolves

The Timberwolves were without Anthony Edwards for the second straight game on Friday night against the Rockets. They nearly toppled Houston, but Kevin Durant's 39 points were too much to overcome in a 110-105 loss.

The Wolves rolled with Mike Conley Jr. back in the starting lineup, as Edwards continues to heal from a foot ailment. They jumped out to another early 34-29 lead on the road, but Houston battled back.

Durant and Alperen Sengun combined for 64 (58.2%) of Houston's 110 points. Julius Randle did his best to take on an expanded offensive role with 39 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists on 14 of 25 shooting from the field, 2 of 5 from three-point range and 9 of 11 from the free throw line, but it was not enough.

The Rockets have struggled to integrate Durant into their lineup this season. They were viewed as the second-best team in the Western Conference heading into the season, but they've taken a slight step back at 23-15 before Friday's game.

Durant showed why he's still among the best scorers in the league on Friday night, despite being 37 years old. His 39 points were a season high and his most in a regular-season game since March 21 of last season. He even had a chat with Edwards in the middle of the game.

Minnesota received 25 points off the bench from Naz Reid, but Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert were the only other two players in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively. It was a three-point game with just over 90 seconds left, but Houston was able to hold on 110-105.

The Timberwolves are now 27-15, and they're back in action on Saturday in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. CT.

