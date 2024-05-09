Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards finishes seventh in MVP voting
Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards finished seventh in NBA Most Valuable Player voting. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic took home his third MVP trophy on Wednesday.
Edwards received one second-place vote, one third-place vote, one fourth-place vote and three fifth-place votes to finish with 18 total points.
Jokic was the overwhelming favorite with 79 first-place votes.
Those who finished ahead of him, in order, were Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. The points and assists marks were career highs as was his field-goal percentage. His Wolves finished in third place in the West with a 56-26 record.
Edwards and the Timberwolves are currently taking on Jokic and the Nuggets in a Western Conference semifinal series. The Wolves have a 2-0 series lead with Game 3 slated for Friday night in Minneapolis. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CST.