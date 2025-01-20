Wolves let game slip away in the clutch, fall in another close battle with Grizzlies
It felt a little like deja vu.
Just like the last time the Minnesota Timberwolves faced the Memphis Grizzlies, they held a late lead and were in prime position to walk away with a victory. But just like the last game against the Grizzlies, the Wolves made several mistakes during an ugly stretch of clutch minutes in a 108-106 loss Monday afternoon at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn.
Also just like in the last game against the Grizzlies (28-15), Anthony Edwards had a look at a potential game-winning 3-pointer. With 5.0 seconds remaining, Julius Randle inbounded the ball to Edwards, who drove to the wing and pulled up for the 3 with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. right in his face. The shot fell short of the front of the rim as time expired.
It wasn't a great shot from Edwards, who finished with a game-high 32 points and was aggressive all game for the Wolves (22-21), routinely finding his way to the free throw line after attacking the basket. But that wasn't the only mishap that cost them down the stretch. Leading by five entering the fourth quarter, it slowly started to unravel for Minnesota in the frame.
There was a foul on Bane after he grabbed a defensive rebound, giving him two free throws he made to tie it at 100-100. The Wolves called a timeout after the play, and immediately turned it over when Naz Reid traveled. Rudy Gobert blocked Bane's layup on the other end, but Minnesota gave up an offensive rebound to Jackson, who was fouled and made two free throws. Mike Conley then missed a 3, and though the Wolves got an offensive rebound, Gobert turned it back over.
Ja Morant got fouled in transition and made two more from the line to make it 106-100 and cap an 11-0 Grizzlies run.
Reid hit a 3 on the other end and the Wolves got back in it, but ultimately couldn't overcome the string of mistakes.
Reid finished with 29 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
It was a disappointing outcome that came after a strong first half in which Minnesota held Memphis to 43 points, the fewest it's scored in a first half all season. The Wolves were competing on the glass, outrebounding them 29-28 after the first 24 minutes. They outrebounded Memphis 52-47 for the game, and even 17-13 on the offensive glass. Unfortunately seven of those Grizzlies offensive rebounds came in a resurgent second half in which they erased an 11-point deficit.
Jackson led the Grizzlies with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Bane had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Luka Garza got some non-garbage time minutes in the first quarter. While he didn't make a big impact on the stat sheet, recording just one rebound and one turnover, the Wolves were plus-13 in his four minutes on the court in the quarter. Garza didn't see the court again after his first-quarter stint. Rob Dillingham once again made an impact as the Wolves were without Donte DiVincenzo, who's now out indefinitely. Dillingham played 17 minutes and finished with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 for 4 from deep, three rebounds and two assists. He had a team-best plus-minus of plus-16.
Jaden McDaniels had a double-double, the third of his career, with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Despite a strong first half, the story was the same for the Wolves against the Grizzlies. They simply fell apart in the clutch minutes as Memphis took firm control. And the game ended the same way — a potential game-winner falling far short.