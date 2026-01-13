Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Bucks)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to right foot injury maintenance.

The Wolves played three games in four nights over the weekend, and now Edwards will get to rest until Minnesota returns to action on Friday night.

The star guard missed some time earlier this season with a hamstring issue, and he also sat out three games in mid-December with a foot issue.

With Edwards ruled out, the Timberwolves are set as a 3.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings. Minnesota also won't have Rudy Gobert (leauge suspension for flagrant foul points) in this matchup.

This season, Edwards is averaging 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. He's handled the ball a ton for Minnesota now that Mike Conley is coming off the bench, and the Wolves have succeeded with that lineup combination, sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.

The Wolves will likely lean on Conley, Donte DiVincenzo, Bones Hyland and others at the guard spot on Tuesday night, but oddsmakers still seem to think they have a chance to upset the Bucks, who are just 17-22 this season.

Edwards has only missed seven games this season, so he should be in a good spot to make All-NBA at the end of the campaign. The star guard would have to play in at least 65 games to make that happen, giving him nine more absences after he sits out Tuesday's contest.

The Wolves are 4-3 in the seven games that Edwards has sat out to this point in the season.

