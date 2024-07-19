Wolves Summer League playoff fate in the balance; Miller dominating, Shannon injury
The Timberwolves took down the Rockets 93-83 on Thursday night, moving to 3-1 in Summer League play. Second-year forward Leonard Miller stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 21 points but the other big takeaway from the game was rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. suffering an injury.
Most fans had high hopes for Miller as he began his second stint in the Summer League this year with the Timberwolves. He averaged 20.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season with the Iowa Wolves in the G-League and many thought that could result in a successful summer and spot in Minnesota's 2024-25 rotation.
Things didn't start smoothly as he averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 40/28.5/50 shooting splits in the first two summer games. He has since responded with back-to-back 20+ point double-doubles, showcasing the long-term potential the Wolves saw when they drafted him.
Against the Rockets on Thursday night, Miller finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals on 9-of-17 shooting. He had great chemistry with first-round rookie Rob Dillingham all night.
Over the last two games, Miller is averaging 21.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on 51.3/20/75 shooting splits. He looks like he has found his rhythm and confidence with the Wolves in Las Vegas.
Shannon Jr. has arguably been Minnesota's best player all summer, but he left Thursday's game with a toe injury and he went scoreless in seven minutes of play. The severity of the injury is unknown, but it's not expected to be a long-term issue.
Summer League veterans Josh Minott and Daishen Nix are also two Timberwolves players who have found a rhythm. Over the last two games, Minott is averaging 16.5 points and 5 rebounds on 47.8% shooting. Nix is averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists on 38% shooting.
The Summer League playoffs are up next and at 3-1 Minnesota will need some help to be one of the four teams that advance to the semifinals. The top four teams advance and entering Friday the Grizzlies (4-0), Clippers (4-0), Heat (3-0), Warriors (3-0) and Spurs (3-0 are all undefeated. The Wolves and Nets are both 3-1, so they'll needed at least one of the Heat, Warriors or Spurs to lose to set up a tiebreaker scenario.
If the tiebreaker is between multiple teams with 3-1 records, the first tiebreaker will be point differential and the second tiebreaker is total points scored. If a third tiebreaker is required, it'll be settled with a coin flip.
If Minnesota doesn't advance, they'll still get one more game Saturday or Sunday to wrap up summer competition.