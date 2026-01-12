Anthony Edwards' 'foot injury' is reportedly linked to an infection

Why has Anthony Edwards been on the injury report recently? It's due to the lingering effects of a toe infection, according to Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski.

The Timberwolves, off to the fourth-best start in franchise history through 40 games, have repeatedly listed Edwards on the injury report with what they're calling "right foot injury maintenance." Details of the injury have remained mysterious since it forced him to miss three consecutive games in early/mid December.

Now, according to Krawczynski, there's some fresh information about what's been ailing Edwards and prompting the team to label him "questionable" for a bunch of recent games.

"He dealt with a toe infection a while back," Krawczynski wrote in a response to a fan question on social media. "It's just kind of lingered a little bit. Nothing serious, but makes it sore sometimes."

Edwards missed four games in late October and early November, but that was due to a hamstring issue. He came back from the injury and jumped back into his superstar form over the next 17 games. In December, Edwards was ruled out for a trio of games because of a sore foot.

After missing wins over Golden State and Sacramento in December, Wolves head coach Chris Finch was asked about the injury, and while he didn't provide a ton of detail, he did say it's "definitely improving."

Ant would go on to miss just one more game, a loss to Memphis on Dec. 17, before making his return, scoring 26 points in a five-point win over Oklahoma City on Dec. 19. He has not missed a game since his return, though he has appeared on the team's injury report numerous times due to "maintenance."

Despite the nagging toe issue, Edwards has continued to put up MVP-caliber numbers while leading the Wolves to a 26-14 record. Minnesota sits fourth in the West, just a half-game back of Denver for third and 1.5 games behind San Antonio for second in the conference.

Next up for the Timberwolves is a Tuesday trip to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

