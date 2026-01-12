Bulls insider says Wolves could target one of three Chicago point guards

If the Timberwolves are still interested in a point guard before the February 5 trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls have three of them worth monitoring: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Minnesota native Tre Jones.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday that the Bulls and Timberwolves "engaged in serious discussions for White" in early December, and while "those talks cooled for a bit" after White's agency said he was planning to explore free agency next summer, "they haven't gone away."

Cowley also mentioned Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones are possible Timberwolves trade targets.

"With the market on White picking up momentum again, the T-wolves could jump back in or inquire about Ayo Dosunmu or Tre Jones, the Bulls’ other movable backcourt pieces," Cowley wrote. "Like White, Dosunmu is on a contract that expires at the end of the season. The Illinois product is having a career year and provides a bit more defense than White. Jones’ play and the three-year, $24 million deal he signed in July make him attractive to other teams."

White is the best pure scorer, though his three-point shooting is down this season. Dosunmu is shooting 45.0% from three and is a better defender than White, but Jones is the best at taking care of the basketball and finding his teammates for assists. On the flip side, Jones is shooting a lousy 26.0% from three.

Previous reports from NBA insiders have said Minnesota would be interested in parting with 2024 first-round pick Rob Dillingham and salary fillers to trade for White, though, how much are they willing to part with to make the money work? Minnesota, which cannot take back more money than it receives in contracts, would need to find at least $6.3 million to go with Dillingham's $6.5 million salary to match White's $12.8 million salary.

Which of these salary-filler player contracts would they be comfortable with losing for White, who could very well be a rental who leaves for another team after the season?

Joan Beringer: $4.2 million

Terrence Shannon Jr.: $2.6 million

Joe Ingles: $2.2 million

Bones Hyland: $2.2 million

Leonard Miller: $2.2 million

Jaylen Clark: $2.1 million

Dosunmu is playing on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, while Jones is in the first season of a three-year, $24 million contract. Making the money work with Dosunmu or Jones is easier, and they might be a better fit in terms of immediate needs.

We'll see what happens, but with insiders like Jake Fischer and Jon Krawczynski suggesting the Wolves aren't chasing any of the high-priced point guards — Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, James Harden, Darius Garland, etc. — these are the types of players fans should keep an eye on as the rumors continue to swirl.

